SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Tuesday

Pocahontas Area's Elle Ruffridge broke Iowa's five-player scoring record on Tuesday.
--BOYS BASKETBALL
IKM-Manning 77 Missouri Valley 47 F
S.C. East 64 SF Washington 53 F
West Sioux 56 Akron-Westfield 53 F
South O'Brien 57 CC-Everly 41 F
Sheldon 72 Central Lyon 45 F
Western Christian 93 Cherokee 50 F
CWC 52 Elgin/Pope John 40 F
Randolph 60 Emerson-Hubbard 27 F
Le Mars 74 Emmetsburg 25 F
Alta-Aurelia 75 GT/RA 49 F
Remsen St. Mary's 81 Harris-Lake Park 39 F
Hartington CC 76 Homer 43 F
Hinton 68 Kingsley-Pierson 50 F
West Pt-Beemer 50 Madison 40 F
PAC/L-M 87 Manson-NW Web. 70 F
West Holt 64 Niobrara-Verdigre 57 F
Boyd County 66 O'Neill St. Mary's 29 F
Ar-We-Va 69 Ridge View 41 F
Boyden-Hull 73 Rock Valley 68 F
West Lyon 75 Sioux Center 70 F
Newell-Fonda 72 Sioux Central 59 F
S.C. West 64 Siouxland Christian 58 F
Ralston 64 South Sioux City 49 F
Spirit Lake 75 Storm Lake 59 F
Hartington-N'castle 61 Wausa 37 F
SL St. Mary's 65 WB-Mallard 38 F
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
O'Neill St. Mary's 42 Boyd County 20 F
IKM-Manning 70 Missouri Valley 26 F
Elgin/Pope John 66 CWC 52 F
West Sioux 51 Akron-Westfield 39 F
Winside 45 Allen 40 F
Grand Island NW 42 Boone Central 20 F
South O'Brien 38 CC-Everly 33 F
Sheldon 48 Central Lyon 45 F
CAM-Anita 57 Charter Oak-Ute 35 F
Western Christian 80 Cherokee 71 F
Vermillion 61 Dakota Valley 49 F
Randolph 51 Emerson-Hubbard 33 F
Le Mars 40 Emmetsburg 28 F
Spencer 65 Estherville LC 45 F
Clearwater-Orchard 49 Ewing 36 F
Remsen St. Mary's 58 Harris-Lake Park 40 F
Wausa 61 Hartington-N'castle 57 F
Kingsley-Pierson 53 Hinton 30 F
Hartington CC 60 Homer 51 F
Denison-Schleswig 50 Kuemper Catholic 41 F
West Pt-Beemer 64 Madison 25 F
PAC/L-M 73 Manson-NW-Web 44 F
H-M-S 61 MMC/RU 44 F
Battle Creek 60 Neligh-Oakdale 28 F
West Holt 71 Niobrara-Verdigre 38 F
SF O'Gorman 67 S.C. East 50 F
Bishop Heelan 65 S.C. North 50 F
Newell-Fonda 66 Sioux Central 37 F
Spirit Lake 50 Storm Lake 39 F
Gehlen Catholic 51 Trinity Christian 30 F
Sioux Center 60 West Lyon 37 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Illinois State 82 Drake 53 F
Iowa State 65 Texas 67 F
--REGIONAL WRESTLING
Logan-Magnolia 63 AHSTW 12 F
Central Lyon 34 Bishop Heelan 31 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 42 Central Lyon 33 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 45 MOC-FV 36 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 54 West Sioux 25 F
Missouri Valley 48 Westwood 24 F
--USHL
Sioux City 3 Omaha 2 F/OT