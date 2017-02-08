SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Tuesday

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Pocahontas Area's Elle Ruffridge broke Iowa's five-player scoring record on Tuesday. Pocahontas Area's Elle Ruffridge broke Iowa's five-player scoring record on Tuesday.

--BOYS BASKETBALL
IKM-Manning 77 Missouri Valley 47 F  
S.C. East 64 SF Washington 53 F  
West Sioux 56 Akron-Westfield 53 F  
South O'Brien 57 CC-Everly 41 F  
Sheldon 72 Central Lyon 45 F  
Western Christian 93 Cherokee 50 F  
CWC 52 Elgin/Pope John 40 F  
Randolph 60 Emerson-Hubbard 27 F  
Le Mars 74 Emmetsburg 25 F  
Alta-Aurelia 75 GT/RA 49 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 81 Harris-Lake Park 39 F  
Hartington CC 76 Homer 43 F  
Hinton 68 Kingsley-Pierson 50 F  
West Pt-Beemer 50 Madison 40 F  
PAC/L-M 87 Manson-NW Web. 70 F  
West Holt 64 Niobrara-Verdigre 57 F  
Boyd County 66 O'Neill St. Mary's 29 F  
Ar-We-Va 69 Ridge View 41 F  
Boyden-Hull 73 Rock Valley 68 F  
West Lyon 75 Sioux Center 70 F  
Newell-Fonda 72 Sioux Central 59 F  
S.C. West 64 Siouxland Christian 58 F  
Ralston 64 South Sioux City 49 F  
Spirit Lake 75 Storm Lake 59 F  
Hartington-N'castle 61 Wausa 37 F  
SL St. Mary's 65 WB-Mallard 38 F  

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
O'Neill St. Mary's 42 Boyd County 20 F  
IKM-Manning 70 Missouri Valley 26 F  
Elgin/Pope John 66 CWC 52 F  
West Sioux 51 Akron-Westfield 39 F  
Winside 45 Allen 40 F  
Grand Island NW 42 Boone Central 20 F  
South O'Brien 38 CC-Everly 33 F  
Sheldon 48 Central Lyon 45 F  
CAM-Anita 57 Charter Oak-Ute 35 F  
Western Christian 80 Cherokee 71 F  
Vermillion 61 Dakota Valley 49 F  
Randolph 51 Emerson-Hubbard 33 F  
Le Mars 40 Emmetsburg 28 F  
Spencer 65 Estherville LC 45 F  
Clearwater-Orchard 49 Ewing 36 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 58 Harris-Lake Park 40 F  
Wausa 61 Hartington-N'castle 57 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 53 Hinton 30 F  
Hartington CC 60 Homer 51 F  
Denison-Schleswig 50 Kuemper Catholic 41 F  
West Pt-Beemer 64 Madison 25 F  
PAC/L-M 73 Manson-NW-Web 44 F  
H-M-S 61 MMC/RU 44 F  
Battle Creek 60 Neligh-Oakdale 28 F  
West Holt 71 Niobrara-Verdigre 38 F  
SF O'Gorman 67 S.C. East 50 F  
Bishop Heelan 65 S.C. North 50 F  
Newell-Fonda 66 Sioux Central 37 F  
Spirit Lake 50 Storm Lake 39 F  
Gehlen Catholic 51 Trinity Christian 30 F  
Sioux Center 60 West Lyon 37 F  

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Illinois State 82 Drake 53 F  
Iowa State 65 Texas 67 F  

--REGIONAL WRESTLING
Logan-Magnolia 63 AHSTW 12 F  
Central Lyon 34 Bishop Heelan 31 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 42 Central Lyon 33 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 45 MOC-FV 36 F  
Sibley-Ocheyedan 54 West Sioux 25 F  
Missouri Valley 48 Westwood 24 F  

--USHL
Sioux City 3 Omaha 2 F/OT 

