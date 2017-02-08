Seattle drops Wells Fargo due to bank's investment in the Dakota - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Seattle drops Wells Fargo due to bank's investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline

Posted:

Seattle, Washington became the first major city to cut financial ties with Wells Fargo over the Dakota Access Pipeline on Tuesday.

In a unanimous vote, city council members divested $3 million from the bank as a part of passing an ordinance dealing with city funds and ethical banking standards.

The vote prompted "water is life!" chants from crowds packing the city council chambers to witness what they believe will send shock waves of hope all the way to Standing Rock.

This comes a day after efforts to stop the pipeline took a major blow, when the Army approved the final permit for the project.


