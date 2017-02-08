Sen. Jeff Sessions confirmation vote expected Wednesday evening

President Trump's nominee for attorney general is expected to be confirmed Wednesday.



This despite attempts by Senate democrats to slow down the process.



Senator Jeff Sessions is expected to be confirmed in a final vote this evening.



The senate voted Tuesday to advance his nomination, marking the end of a Democratic filibuster.



Democrats say are alarmed that the Alabama Republican has faced past allegations of racism.



Tuesday night Senator Elizabeth Warren was stopped on the senate floor while reading a 1986 letter from the widow of Martin Luther King Junior, Coretta Scott King, about Sessions.



In it, King accuses Sessions' of using his power against black voters.



McConnell said warren broke a rule that bars senators from speaking ill of their colleagues.



She was barred from speaking on the floor until Sessions' debate ends.



Warren read the letter on Facebook Live outside the senate floor.