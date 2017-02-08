Storm Lake 8th grader charged with Threats of Terrorism - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake 8th grader charged with Threats of Terrorism

A Storm Lake, Iowa 8th grader is charged with felony Threats of Terrorism after allegedly telling fellow students he planned to buy a gun and "shoot up the school."

The boy was arrested Tuesday, but police say the comment was made about two weeks ago. It went unreported, but eventually found its way to Storm Lake Middle School faculty, who immediately called police. Police say the boy had made the comment at school as he and some other students were looking at a website that involves illegal activity, including illegal weapons for sale.

The boy was referred to Buena Vista County Juvenile Courts and released to the custody of his parents.

