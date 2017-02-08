Trial set for Cherokee, IA woman charged with intentionally causing a crash

A trial date is set for a Cherokee, Iowa woman charged with intentionally causing a crash that seriously injured two other people and herself.



Melissa Ebert will go to trial in Plymouth County Court April 4 on charges of Serious Injury by Vehicle and Operating While Intoxicated.



She had initially been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, but the charges were reduced.



In September of 2015, authorities say Ebert veered into the path of an oncoming car on County Road C38 near Le Mars.



Authorities say Ebert had gotten into an argument with her passenger, Damian Johnson of Cherokee and threatened to kill herself and Johnson.



They were both seriously injured, as was the driver of the other car, Dustin Boll of Le Mars.