Woodbury County Attorney: Decision in officer-involved shooting expected Friday

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We'll know by the end of this week whether Sioux City Police Officer Dylan Grimsley's fatal shooting of a suspect during a traffic stop was "justified."

Woodbury County Attorney Patrick "P.J." Jennings says he'll announce that decision on Friday.

Grimsley was the Sioux City police officer, who pulled the trigger during a December 7th traffic stop of 36-year old Daniel Riedmann.

Riedmann had a warrant out for his arrest, and police considered him "armed and dangerous." Investigators say Riedmann locked the vehicle doors, and started reaching inside of the vehicle. After repeated commands to show his hands and unlock the door, Grimsley shot Riedmann. Officers recovered a loaded handgun from Riedmann's vehicle.

Grimsley returned to duty on January 7th after a mandated meeting with a psychologist, which is part of police policy.

