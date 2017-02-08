Sewage backs up into drainage ditch in South Sioux City, NE

A pump failure at a temporary lift station in South Sioux City, Nebraska caused some sewage to end up in a drainage ditch earlier Wednesday.



It happened near east 39th and G street.



The city says that there are two new pumps at the location and one of them failed.



The one that kept operating was unable to handle the sewage coming into the lift station.



This caused the sewage to back up and flow into the drainage ditch.



The problem has since been fixed and both pumps are back up and operating.