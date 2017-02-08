Woodbury County Sheriff advocates for collective bargaining; asks senators to kill reform bill

The Woodbury County Sheriff urged state senators, in Des Moines, to kill a bill that changes Iowa's collective bargaining law.

Radio Iowa reports that, during a Senate hearing, Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Dave Drew began by identifying himself as a Republican, and an advocate for collective bargaining in Iowa. "I've been in law enforcement for 36 years, most of that time on the other side, not management," Drew said. "I have seen collective bargaining work. Collective bargaining is a wonderful thing."

Critics say the bill will limit unions to negotiations over base pay. Republicans plan to keep current negotiating rules in place for Iowa police and firefighters.

But, Drew said only about half his employees would be allowed to negotiate their base pay.

A hearing on the collective bargaining bill is set for 6:00 p.m., Monday night, inside the old Supreme Court Chambers, inside the State Capitol building, in Des Moines.