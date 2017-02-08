Branstad signs education bill into law; promises schools 1.11% increase in funding

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad signed the school funding bill into law, Wednesday afternoon.

It includes a 1.11-percent increase for schools, statewide. That amounts to an additional $40-million for Iowa schools.

The bill passed the Iowa House 55-40 on Monday after passing the Senate 28-21, last week. The bill applies to the education budget after July 1.

The 1.11-percent increase is nearly half of last year's 2.25% increase. "It appears to be that we're in an entire era of low growth in state funding for education," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools.

While school districts around the state may have to layoff teachers, or increase class sizes, to compensate for the lack in funding, Gausman says Sioux City Schools are right on track. Thanks to an early retirement program offered to school administration and staff earlier this year, the district saved over $2-million for next year's budget. "As long as things stay, at least where they are or slightly better than where they are, we'll be in good shape," Gausman said.