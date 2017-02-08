IHSAA looks for 'better solution' for state tournament broadcasts

The Iowa High School Sports Network has a contract with Comcast to broadcast state tournaments for the next two years.

The Iowa high school state wrestling tournament is next week and again much of the state won't be able to see it on TV.

The Iowa High School Sports Network bought the rights in 2014 for ten years. They have a contract with Comcast SportsNet -- in Chicago -- to carry the tournaments for three years. But unless you have DISH or DirecTV or live in Eastern Iowa, you can't watch.

The Athletic Association and the Sports Network say they're looking for a "better solution". A press release read: "We are working diligently, and are fiercely committed to finding a better solution in the future for Iowans to have viewing access to the Iowa Boys State Championship Events."

The press release continues, that they hope to change the situation by the 2019-2020 school year.



By the way, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has a contract with Iowa Public Television for their state tournaments. That network is statewide and does not pay a rights fee to the Union.