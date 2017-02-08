New Iowa girls scoring champ is 'special & rare'

New Iowa girls scoring leader Elle Ruffridge is 'special and rare' according to her coach.

Pocahontas Area/Laurens-Marathon won the girls Class 3A basketball title last season. The Indians are ranked second in the state and have the state's leading scorer, Elle Ruffridge, who set an important new record Tuesday night.

Ruffridge became Iowa's all-time leading scorer in five player basketball. The senior now has 2,774 points, after scoring 31 against Manson-Northwest Webster. The history-making points came on a free throw in the third quarter of a 73-44 win.

Ruffridge is averaging 30 points per game for the Indians, who are 21-1. She's only 5'4" tall but no-one plays harder.

"From a coaching standpoint, you take full advantage and opportunity of being able to coach someone like Elle because it doesn't happen very often," said PAC head coach Robert Maske. "She's so special and rare, just the way she is on and off the floor. It's honestly everything a coach could want."

Ruffridge will play NCAA Division 1 college basketball at Missouri State next season.