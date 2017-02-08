Staying below average through Thursday, then warming - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Staying below average through Thursday, then warming

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

After we woke up to some snow on the ground this morning, the sunshine returned but warm temperatures did not as highs today were only in the teens.  

It's going to be a chilly night as lows dip to around zero.  We'll be a little bit warmer on Thursday as highs go into the low to mid 20s.  

The bigger warming moves in on Friday as we'll stand a chance of hitting the 50 degree mark in parts of Siouxland.  

We're going to stay above average heading into the weekend as well with Saturday being a little bit warmer than Sunday.  

Saturday night still gives us a slight chance of a little light rain turning to light snow but it's looking like only a small chance at this point.  

Otherwise, we'll continue with a pretty quiet forecast heading into next week with highs in the 40s through Wednesday.

