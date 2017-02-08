Wednesday's snowfall reports

Snow came down during the overnight hours into Wednesday morning giving parts of Siouxland enough snow to cancel school for the day.

The heaviest amounts ended up falling in southern Siouxland where over 5 inches fell in Norfolk and over 4 inches in Wayne, Wakefield, and Mapleton.

The Sioux Gateway Airport saw 2.9 inches of snow.

The snow lingered into the early morning hours before moving to the east.

The rest of our 7-day forecast is pretty quiet except for a slight chance of light rain turning to light snow Saturday night.