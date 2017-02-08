U.S. Senator John Thune met with former Georgia Governor - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

U.S. Senator John Thune met with former Georgia Governor

Posted:
WASHINGTON (NBC) -

 U.S. Senator from South Dakota, John Thune met with former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue, President Trump's nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Thune stated, "He is somebody who has a lot of experience, obviously, not only in government, but in agriculture," said Thune. "He's a veterinarian. He's had a working farm. He raises corn, soybeans, wheat - all the things that are important in South Dakota … He seemed to be somebody that gets it, and I think grasps the importance of making sure that we have a balanced approach to agriculture and to the management of our resources."
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.