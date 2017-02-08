U.S. Senator John Thune met with former Georgia Governor

U.S. Senator from South Dakota, John Thune met with former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue, President Trump's nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Thune stated, "He is somebody who has a lot of experience, obviously, not only in government, but in agriculture," said Thune. "He's a veterinarian. He's had a working farm. He raises corn, soybeans, wheat - all the things that are important in South Dakota … He seemed to be somebody that gets it, and I think grasps the importance of making sure that we have a balanced approach to agriculture and to the management of our resources."

