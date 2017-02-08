Northeast Nebraska covered with snow Wednesday morning

The Nebraska Department of Roads is reporting that most of the highways in northeast Nebraska are completely covered with snow, from the snowfall on Tuesday night.

The latest snow reports out of Norfolk came in around six this morning, when five inches of snow had fallen.

The City of Norfolk did declare a snow emergency, which means cars are prohibited from parking on the odd-numbered sides of the street and are not allowed to park anywhere along the city's emergency route.

