Palmer Candy prepares for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just right around the corner. And, employees from Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe are preparing for those last minute shoppers.

The business has been a steady stream of people coming for candies before the holiday.

But staff say next Monday and Tuesday will be their busiest days when people, particularly men, do their last minute shopping.

So to prepare, the staff members have been busy making gift baskets, containers full of goodies and gift bags for those who order ahead for the special day.

Wednesday was a busy day with making their covered caramel apples.

"Um starting today, we're starting to dip a lot of caramel apples, so tomorrow we can dip them in chocolate so people can place orders and we can't make enough of them fast enough," said Jon Sadler, Storm Manager. "So people usually know that and they call in and order ahead."

Staff plan on having 280 caramel apples made by the end of the day.

Tomorrow they plan on making up to 175 chocolate covered apples.

The store's most popular Valentine treat? Chocolate truffles.





