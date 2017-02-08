Storm Lake, IA middle school student arrested for threatening to bring a gun to school

Authorities have charged a Storm Lake Middle School student with threats of terrorism.

Investigators say the 8th grader told classmates he planned to buy a gun, and shoot up the school.

The arrest came on Tuesday after police were notified of the threats. Police say the student, and his parents, were cooperative with investigators.

Police took a personal computer from the student's home. Police say the student was using a website that included the sale of illegal weapons.

The threat was made about two weeks ago. "Through the investigation what we believe is it was mostly being said to students and the 8th graders we don't believe took it as seriously as they should have and after some time as soon as school officials heard about it they brought it to our attention immediately. So, it was almost through the grapevine, where we heard it" says Todd Erskine, Storm Lake Police Assistant Chief.

The student was referred to Buena Vista County Juvenile Courts. He was then released to the custody of his parents.