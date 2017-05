Police have arrested two women in a prostitution sting in Sioux City.

24-year old Tangina Kimbrough, and 20-year old Jamella Reed, are charged with soliciting prostitution.

According to police, Reed posted an ad on a known prostitution website. An undercover detective met Reed in a hotel room where money was exchanged for sex. Kimbrough was in the room and offered to take part for additional money.