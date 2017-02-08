Native American tribes put together action plan to oppose Dakota Access construction

Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline are calling for protests around the world now that the Army has approved construction of the final stage of the project.

Wednesday, the Ponca and Winnebago tribes of Nebraska came together to host a summit designed to protect the earth from projects like Dakota Access.

At the summit, in Norfolk, Nebraska, tribal leaders actually prepared a 4-page plan of action.

Pipeline opponents say this is not just a Native American issue, but an environment issue that affects everyone. "The Dakota Access pipeline crosses many rivers, the Big Sioux, the Floyd River, it crosses many tributaries through Iowa," said Frank White, Winnebago Tribal Leader. "If the pipeline breaks it will contaminate the water. And, those living in places like Sioux City will be affected."

Tribal leaders say they are open to sitting down and discussing the issue. But, it's something they say has repeatedly been denied. So, opponents want to see an environmental impact study done on the Dakota Access pipeline. "Why can't we have that study done, if there is nothing to be afraid of, if it is so safe why aren't they willing to go through that process," said Larry Wright Jr., Ponca Tribal Chairman.

They plan to double their efforts, and use all legal means at their disposal. They say the future of the environment, as well as, the health of children for generations to come is too important. "It makes me grateful to them and the future of generations after us," said Summer Snow, Student, Winnebago High School.

Along with the Ponca and Winnebago Tribes, Bold Iowa and the Cowboy and Indian Alliance attended the summit.