Siouxlanders gather to better understand Islamic faith

Following President Trump's temporary travel ban on seven majority-Muslim countries, much has been said about the Muslim faith.

On Wednesday night, a meeting to clear the myths, and misconceptions.

The event was part of a series of discussions open to the public put on by Sioux City's Human Rights Commission.

Hundreds packed the Sioux City Public Museum to join in a conversation about Islam with fellow community members.

Community members were encouraged to ask questions to better understand the religion.

The panelists emphasized that there are very few differences between Christianity and Islam, both advocate peace among men.

And, you might not know that the longest standing mosque in the United States... was built in 1934 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.