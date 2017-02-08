Iowa satellite prison units to close to deal with budget cut

The head of Iowa's prison system has ordered a temporary shutdown of several satellite prison units including one in Siouxland.



It's to deal with a $5.5 million budget cut to the agency.



Units at Harpers Ferry, Clarinda and Fort Madison will be shut down.



Services also will be suspended at the Sheldon Residential Treatment Facility.



An Iowa prison spokesperson says most offenders in the prison units will be transferred to other units and institutions.



Other placements will be found for offenders at the Sheldon facility.