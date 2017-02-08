Iowa satellite prison units to close to deal with budget cut - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa satellite prison units to close to deal with budget cut

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

The head of Iowa's prison system has ordered a temporary shutdown of several satellite prison units including one in Siouxland.

It's to deal with a $5.5 million budget cut to the agency.

Units at Harpers Ferry, Clarinda and Fort Madison will be shut down. 

Services also will be suspended at the Sheldon Residential Treatment Facility.

An Iowa prison spokesperson says most offenders in the prison units will be transferred to other units and institutions.

Other placements will be found for offenders at the Sheldon facility.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.