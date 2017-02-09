A Sioux City man is sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend

"I'm really glad that they read the verdict that we were all hoping was coming," said Stead's niece, Shauna Avery.

"I'm really glad that they read the verdict that we were all hoping was coming," said Stead's niece, Shauna Avery.

Isack Abdinur will spend the rest of his life behind bars. The Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday after his first-degree murder conviction in the stabbing death of his girlfriend, Cornelia Stead in June of 2015.

The judge sentenced Abdinur to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentencing for murder in Iowa.

Emotional testimony from Stead's sister as she took the stand to comment on behalf of the family before the sentencing came down.



While she was speaking, Abdinur made several outbursts but the judge quickly silenced him.

The family said that this day was the day they were all looking for, for closure.

"A lot of weight was lifted off my shoulders, I got a sense of relief, happiness like I said it's just one step closer to getting our family back together like how it was," Shauna Avery, victim's niece said.

Abdinur did not testify his trial, but he did speak at his sentencing today and he made quite the claim: while maintaining his innocence, he said that police at the crime scene put blood on him and stabbed Cornelia Stead 18 times.

There's been no word from Abdinur's attorneys whether he will appeal his conviction.



KTIV's Danielle Davis will have more on News 4 at Five.

Previous story:

A Sioux City man convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning in Woodbury County District Court.



Thirty-six-year-old Isack Abdinur faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

He was found guilty in December in the June 2015 slaying of 43-year-old Cornelia Stead in her west side apartment.



Authorities say what started as an argument after a night of drinking escalated into the stabbing.



His defense attorneys argued Abdinur was insane at the time of the killing, but he was found guilty of first-degree murder.



KTIV's Danielle Davis is in the courtroom and will have more on News 4.