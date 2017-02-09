Warming trend begins today, but how warm do we climb?

It sure was a wintry Wednesday after much of central and southern Siouxland picked up a fresh blanket of snow. That will help keep us below average yet again today with highs remaining in the middle 20s as high pressure begins to build in. As this ridge takes over, SW flow will begin to usher in a much warmer air mass as we step into our Friday. Lows may only dip a couple degrees overnight but many of us will remain steady or even warm through the overnight hours. Tomorrow looks to be the warmest in the 7-Day period with highs surging above that 50 degree mark under partly cloudy skies.

A front will begin to move towards Siouxland on Saturday and this will bring mainly cloudy skies back along with a chance of a nighttime mix of wintry precipitation. As that clears the region, NW winds take back over for Sunday sweeping in some cooler temps as we closeout the weekend. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 40s along with decreasing clouds. Sunny skies will be the trend to start next week with highs staying above average unseasonably warm through much of next with temps in the low to mid 40s expected.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer