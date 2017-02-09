Nor'easter batters Atlantic Seaboard

The same system that brought snow to Siouxland is now moving on to the east and effecting much of the Northeast. Rain quickly changed to snow early Thursday across much of the Mid-Atlantic states where temperatures yesterday were in the 50s and 60s. Snow is continuing come down quite heavy at times with some snowfall rates close to the coast as high as 4" per hour. This Nor'easter has the potential to drop as much as 16" of snow across much of New England before it begins wind down some later on tonight. Temperatures in New York City yesterday topped out in the 60s and now they're one of the big cities where more than 6" of snow is possible with amounts potentially nearing that 1' mark. Thundersnow is also s strong possibility across some coastal locations during the heaviest snowfall rates. This system looks to exit off the coast later on today taking much of the precipitation along with it.