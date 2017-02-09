Healthbeat 4: Healthy for Good

According to the American Heart Association more than 800,000 people die from heart disease each year. However, 80% of cardiovascular incidents can be prevented.

Healthy for Good is the American Heart Association's 2017 wellness initiative.

The program was invented as an educational tool to help prevent heart disease.

Each month touches on a different topic to reduce your risk factors against cardiovascular disease.

"It could be something as simple as heart month for the month of February," said Nicole Freeman, AHA corporate events director, "But we also do have some months that are related to nutrition, to physical fitness to getting out and doing stuff with your family."

Mercy Medical Center is the local sponsor for the program.

Officials with Mercy say the Healthy for Good program is another avenue to get the word out about heart disease prevention.

"Here at Mercy we felt it was an important program to get behind and be proactive about educating folks in Siouxland about how to be proactive and combat heart disease," said Matt Robins, Mercy Medical Center's Marketing Manager.

The program is offered free to companies and organizations involved with the American Heart Association.

Freeman says with the amount of materials in the program, businesses can customize the information to the individual company.

To learn more about the Healthy for Good program or how to get your business involved click here.

