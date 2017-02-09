Woodbury County Attorney set to release investigation findings in officer-involved shooting

Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings said the Woodbury County Attorney's office along with Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and Sioux City Police Department will hold a news conference to release the findings of the investigation into the officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of Daniel Riedmann.

The news conference will take place Friday at 2 p.m.

KTIV will live stream the news conference.

The investigation stems from an incident that took place on December 7, when Sioux City Police Officer Dylan Grimsley fatally shot 36-year-old Daniel Riedmann during a traffic stop.

Riedmann had a warrant out for his arrest, and police considered him armed and dangerous. Investigators said Riedmann locked the vehicle doors, and started reaching inside of the vehicle. After repeated commands to show his hands and unlock the door, Grimsley shot Riedmann. Officers recovered a loaded handgun from Riedmann's vehicle.

Grimsley returned to duty on January 7 after a mandated meeting with a psychologist, which is part of police policy.