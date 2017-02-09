LaunchPAD Children's Museum celebrates "one year" this weekend

A local museum meant for kids will celebrate it's first "birthday", this weekend.

One year ago, the LaunchPAD Children's Museum opened to the public.

Museum officials will celebrate with a Batman theme, which goes along with the "Lego Batman" movie that's playing in theatres.

Since the museum opened, officials say they've had 2,500 members join... and 90,000 guests come through the doors.

Museum officials plan to have plenty of new ideas to bring in even more people in 2017.

"But, we'll be expanding the programming that we do, adding robotics programs, and different hands on programs and activities for the kids to do," said Executive Director, Bob Fitch.

Not only will the museum get new programs for kids, there will also be a brand new park across the street from the museum to use.

Sioux City Parks and Rec Director, Matt Salvatore said the park will be built this spring, and should be finished in the fall.

The park will include benches and tables.

