Final 1A, 2A, 3A girls basketball rankings released

Sioux Center ends the regular season as the top-ranked team in Class 3A.
2017 FINAL Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FINAL Class 4A & 5A Rankings will be posted Monday, Feb. 13.
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Springville 19-2 1
2 Turkey Valley 18-2 2
3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 19-1 3
4 Newell-Fonda 18-3 6
5 Kee 14-4 5
6 Marquette Catholic 18-3 7
7 Kingsley-Pierson 20-1 8
8 Sidney 19-1 9
9 Janesville 21-0 10
10 Glidden-Ralston 17-3 4
11 West Hancock 18-3 13
12 Burlington Notre Dame 16-6 14
13 Westwood 15-6 15
14 AGWSR 16-4 NR
15 Lynnville-Sully 19-2 11
Dropped Out: Colo-Nesco (12)
Class 2A
1 Iowa City Regina 22-0 1
2 Treynor 22-0 2
3 Central Decatur 21-0 3
4 Western Christian 19-2 5
5 North Linn 21-1 4
6 Panorama 20-1 7
7 Pella Christian 12-8 6
8 Cascade 19-2 8
9 West Sioux 20-1 9
10 Van Meter 17-3 10
11 Mount Ayr 19-2 13
12 Logan-Magnolia 18-3 11
13 West Lyon 17-4 12
14 Maquoketa Valley 18-4 14
15 IKM-Manning 16-4 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Sioux Center 21-0 1
2 Pocahontas Area 21-1 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 18-3 4
4 Crestwood 18-1 3
5 Cherokee 17-3 5
6 Union 19-2 6
7 Davenport Assumption 12-7 7
8 Clear Lake 18-3 8
9 Shenandoah 19-2 10
10 Mount Vernon 15-6 11
11 PCM 16-3 12
12 Mid-Prairie 15-6 14
13 Algona 17-4 15
14 West Marshall 18-3 9
15 North Polk 15-6 NR
Dropped Out: Humboldt (13)