Final 1A, 2A, 3A girls basketball rankings released

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
2017 FINAL Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FINAL Class 4A & 5A Rankings will be posted Monday, Feb. 13.

Class 1A
    School     Record     LW
1     Springville     19-2     1
2     Turkey Valley     18-2     2
3     Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton     19-1     3
4     Newell-Fonda     18-3     6
5     Kee     14-4     5
6     Marquette Catholic     18-3     7
7     Kingsley-Pierson     20-1     8
8     Sidney     19-1     9
9     Janesville     21-0     10
10     Glidden-Ralston     17-3     4
11     West Hancock     18-3     13
12     Burlington Notre Dame     16-6     14
13     Westwood     15-6     15
14     AGWSR     16-4     NR
15     Lynnville-Sully     19-2     11
Dropped Out: Colo-Nesco (12)

Class 2A
1     Iowa City Regina     22-0     1
2     Treynor     22-0     2
3     Central Decatur     21-0     3
4     Western Christian     19-2     5
5     North Linn     21-1     4
6     Panorama     20-1     7
7     Pella Christian     12-8     6
8     Cascade     19-2     8
9     West Sioux     20-1     9
10     Van Meter     17-3     10
11     Mount Ayr     19-2     13
12     Logan-Magnolia     18-3     11
13     West Lyon     17-4     12
14     Maquoketa Valley     18-4     14
15     IKM-Manning     16-4     15
Dropped Out: None

Class 3A
    School     Record     LW
1     Sioux Center     21-0     1
2     Pocahontas Area     21-1     2
3     Center Point-Urbana     18-3     4
4     Crestwood     18-1     3
5     Cherokee     17-3     5
6     Union     19-2     6
7     Davenport Assumption     12-7     7
8     Clear Lake     18-3     8
9     Shenandoah     19-2     10
10     Mount Vernon     15-6     11
11     PCM     16-3     12
12     Mid-Prairie     15-6     14
13     Algona     17-4     15
14     West Marshall     18-3     9
15     North Polk     15-6     NR
Dropped Out: Humboldt (13)

