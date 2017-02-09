Free flu shots provided for Siouxlanders

It's not too late to get your flu shots and some local nurse practitioners gave them out for free in Sioux City today.

Mercy Medical Center's Singing Hills Clinic gave free vaccinations at the Community Action Agency.

Mercy is seeing an increase in both influenza A and B.

They haven't seen any deaths related to the illness.

The flu season typically occurs from October 1st to April 1st.

Health officials say there's still time to get your shot.

"It typically takes two weeks for the antibodies to build up in your system, so that's why we still recommend getting it even now," said nurse practitioner, Staci Schweder.

The nurse practitioners giving out the shots today say they are the best and most effective way with protecting you or your family from the flu.

