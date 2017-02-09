UPDATE: Isack Abdinur sentenced to life in prison for girlfriend's murder

A judge sentenced 36-year-old Isack Abdinur to life in prison, without parole, for the 2015 stabbing death of his girlfriend, Cornelia Stead.

"You took away my sisters life" says Emma Cournoyer, victim's sister.

But, to the end, Abdinur professed his innocence. "It was the police, I was unconscious" said Abdinur. Abdinur made several outbursts during Thursday's sentencing hearing as the victim's sister tried to give her statement. Abdinur was quickly silenced by the judge. "You will be given your chance to make a statement but not right now," said Hon. Steve Andreasen, District Court Judge.

During his official statement, Abdinur stuck to his plea of not guilty. "Someone else stabbed her, 18 times, and I think it was the police, then they put blood on me," said Abdinur.

Even though visibly upset and distraught, Stead's sister, during her statement told Abdinur she forgives him. "I forgave him for what he did to our family, if I didn't I would carry that around with me and I can't do that, I know she wouldn't want me to," said Cournoyer.

Abdinur was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The mandatory sentencing for first degree murder in Iowa. The family says the can now try to move on. "A lot of weight was lifted off my shoulders, I got a sense of relief, happiness, like I said it's just one step closer to getting our family back together like how it was," said Shauna Avery, Victim's Niece.

Abdinur's attorney has 30 days to appeal the conviction, and sentencing. Abdinur must also pay $150,000 in restitution to the family.