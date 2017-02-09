Briar Cliff runs winning streak to seven games

It's been a roller coaster season for the Briar Cliff men. The Chargers started the season ranked fourth in the NAIA Division II poll. They had seven seniors back from last year's team that set a school record with 32 wins. But by mid-December they were out of the top-25 and now they've bounced back.

Briar Cliff clobbered seventh-ranked Dakota Wesleyan Wednesday night, 106-80 for their seventh win in a row. The Chargers made 19 three pointers in the win, avenging the last game they lost, to the Tigers last month. Briar Cliff is now just a half game out of first place in the GPAC standings at 11-4.

"One of the things, that's a result of the guys moving the ball so unselfishly right now," said head coach Nic Nelson. "That's one of the strengths of our team is that guys share it. They make easy plays, don't try to take tough shots and last night was one of those nights where we had enough guys who had it going, that it was easy to share the ball and just get a lot of different guys open looks."

Briar Cliff went up seven spots in this week's national poll, to 18th and that was before last night's win. It was the sixth time they've gone over the 100-point mark in a game.

The Chargers are averaging over 88 points per game, but are also fourth in fewest points allowed and it's the defense that's been key in the winning streak.

"We're getting those stops. That's what's leading to our offense and we know that," said senior Bryan Forbes. "Deep down that's what carries us. If we get stops our offense just gets that much easier where we can just get out in transition, get open threes and that's kind of how it's working for us."

"We're playing hard. You can put in game plans. You can make shots, but if you get the 50-50 balls, if you play hard, if you do the extra things -- diving on the floor -- those things are going to add up, then you're able to put on a run like this," said sophomore Erich Erdman.

If BCU wins their final three games, they'll win the GPAC title. Briar Cliff is back home Saturday to play Concordia at 4:00 pm.