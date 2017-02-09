Children's Miracle Network honors "heroes" at 2017 kickoff event

A Sioux City non-profit group that helps sick children showed their appreciation for all the support they've received, this year.

The UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network honored their "superhero" patients for showing bravery and courage during treatment.

In 2016 alone, the Children's Miracle Network raised an all-time record, $414,000 in donations.

Children's Miracle Network also acknowledged their doctors, sponsors and partners for their support with a special award ceremony.

"Our doctors and nurses are certainly superheroes for their skills and the things that they do for our kids. We also think our donors and sponsors are superheroes because they really provide the muscle and help us raise that money," said CMN director, Anne Holmes.

"But in all honesty, it's our kids who are the real superheroes, because they're the ones who have the miracles happen every single day."

If you would like to join in the effort and donate to the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network, follow this link for more information.