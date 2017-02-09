February's ups and downs

Temperatures have been bouncing around in Sioux City so far this February.

We started the month just a touch above average at 34 degrees.

Then after dipping into the 20s for a couple of days, we soared to 45 degrees by February 4th.

After a cooler day the next day, we rebounded with highs in the 40s on February 5th and 6th.

Now after a couple of very chilly days, highs have a chance of hitting the 50s on Friday and we'll stay above average for several days to come.