Warmer weather to make a quick return

A south wind developed today but it still didn't do much to bring in the warmth as highs stayed close to 20 degrees for most of us.

But that south wind is going to prevent temperatures from falling tonight and then much warmer air starts to move in for Friday as highs will get into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We'll stay mild on Saturday but clouds are going to thicken and we'll have a chance of a few rain showers developing during the afternoon.

By Saturday evening and Saturday night a little light snow may try to mix in with the rain.

This precipitation shouldn't be very heavy and will be gone by Sunday when it will be a little cooler with highs closer to 40.

We will continue with a quiet forecast next week with temperatures staying above average in the low to mid 40s.