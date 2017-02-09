Ron Demers visits Spalding Elementary - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ron Demers visits Spalding Elementary

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers visited the first grade class at Spalding Elementary in Sioux City today.

About 100 students listened to Ron explain the basics of the weather outside and inside the studio at KTIV.

The first graders will continue to study the weather in the coming days.

