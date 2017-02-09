Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center to see big changes soon

The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center will be seeing big changes soon.

The County Board of Supervisors has signaled their intent to close the Prairie Hills facility because they believe expanding the law enforcement center would be a better option at this point.

Thursday, the LEC committee came together to see in what areas the LEC would need to see improvements.

The committee includes members of the Sheriff's Office, some of the county supervisors and other groups.

Thursday, they looked at areas where changes would be made to the current Law Enforcement Center.

The project would be done in phases.

"First one is the input, we're going to change the sally port area of the garage and we're going to use that as an intake area," said Dave Drew, Woodbury County Sheriff. "And so that has some pluses. this jail was built in 1987 before we ever got into getting into segregation of inmates, learning how to put certain people. We have pods that are personally there are too many inmates."

According to committee chair, Jeremy Taylor. the project would cost about six million dollars.

Thursday, they recommended that the $1.2 million that would be spent on repairs at Prairie Hills over ten years would go toward the expansion cost.

From here, there will be a public hearing and then recommendations will be taken to the county board of supervisors to be voted on.