LAKES AREA NEWS: Okoboji students take part in Guinness record for writing letters to military personnel

For military personnel, communication is a key part of their lives.

Some Okoboji Middle School students have been recognized for helping set a Guinness World Record for the most letters to military personnel in one month.

Mary Thunehorst, a retired teacher who is also a member of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, or DAR, helped coordinate the project that was being put on by the effort.

She says the students wrote the letters last school year and that they recently were notified by Guinness of the record. Thunehorst says the project is intended to teach students the importance of patriotism. "Writing to the military sends a message that they're important to our country and actually the recognition through Guinness is under the category of patriotism," said Thunehorst. "So, as a social studies teacher I hope to instill that to students and let them know that we need to appreciate what these people are doing."

Thunehorst says she was very impressed by the students and their enthusiasm in writing the letters.

For their efforts, the students were presented with a participation certificate during a recent assembly at the school. Thunehorst says the certificate will be displayed in the school's trophy case.