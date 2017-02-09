Nebraska resumes search for lethal injection drug suppliers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska resumes search for lethal injection drug suppliers

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -

Nebraska officials have started a new search for lethal injection drugs and are backing a proposal that would allow them to conceal a supplier's identity after voters reinstated capital punishment last year.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes told lawmakers Thursday that he has contacted potential suppliers but has not yet made any purchases.

His comments came during a hearing on a proposed shield law that would allow Nebraska to keep secret the identity of any lethal injection drug suppliers. State Sen. John Kuehn says he introduced the bill to protect companies from harassment by death penalty opponents.

Opponents point to the department's decision to spend $54,000 in 2015 on lethal injection drugs from Chris Harris, a broker in India with no pharmaceutical background who was unable to deliver the drugs.
 

