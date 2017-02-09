Iowa House ready to debate pay cuts to low-wage workers

A House panel has approved a minimum wage bill that could result in pay cuts for tens of thousands of Iowa workers.

The Local Government Committee on Thursday approved the bill that bans local governments from increasing the minimum wage and cancels higher wages already implemented in Polk, Linn, Johnson and Wapello counties.

All Republicans on the committee supported the bill while all the Democrats were opposed. It now moves to the full House.

The bill, introduced by Johnston Republican Jake Highfill, would force all counties to adhere to Iowa's minimum hourly wage of $7.25.

Bill supporters say wages should be set by the state. Others argue the legislation infringes on local governments.

Polk and Johnson county officials say they are exploring possible legal action if lawmakers approve the bill.