Sioux City church holds vigil in support of immigrants and refug - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City church holds vigil in support of immigrants and refugees

Posted:
By Jordan Ogren, Chief Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Those who support refugees from other countries -- even some who now live in Siouxland-- prayed to support those looking for a better life in the United States.

Community members gathered inside Sioux City's First Congregational Church for a vigil, Thursday night.

Wednesday, the Sioux City Human Rights Commission welcomed hundreds of community members for a conversation with Muslim neighbors in the Sioux City Public Museum.

Thursday's vigil was created to unify the community, and support all immigrants and refugees impacted by the president's travel ban.

Activists say the only way for any human rights effort to be successful is if people come together.

"It's hard to bring them together, citizens of Sioux City, new American people, refugees, immigrants.. We are trying to undertake a job of bringing us together," said activist, Frank LaMere.

"It's easy to pull them apart, it's hard to bring them together," LaMere continued. "The President takes care of the former, the people of Sioux City will take care of the latter. We have got to come together."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.