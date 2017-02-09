Sioux City church holds vigil in support of immigrants and refugees

Those who support refugees from other countries -- even some who now live in Siouxland-- prayed to support those looking for a better life in the United States.

Community members gathered inside Sioux City's First Congregational Church for a vigil, Thursday night.

Wednesday, the Sioux City Human Rights Commission welcomed hundreds of community members for a conversation with Muslim neighbors in the Sioux City Public Museum.

Thursday's vigil was created to unify the community, and support all immigrants and refugees impacted by the president's travel ban.

Activists say the only way for any human rights effort to be successful is if people come together.

"It's hard to bring them together, citizens of Sioux City, new American people, refugees, immigrants.. We are trying to undertake a job of bringing us together," said activist, Frank LaMere.

"It's easy to pull them apart, it's hard to bring them together," LaMere continued. "The President takes care of the former, the people of Sioux City will take care of the latter. We have got to come together."