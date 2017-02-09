Legislators plan public hearing on Iowa collective bargaining law on Monday

Iowa legislators plan to hold a public hearing Monday night regarding the state's collective bargaining law.It will begin at 6:00 p.m., with lawmakers allowed two hours of testimony. Because of the crowd size expected, there will be a live stream of the proceedings to an overflow room. Those interested in registering to speak or submitting comments can do so online.
A 60-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle-vehicle crash north of Yankton, South Dakota.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com