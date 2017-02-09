Legislators plan public hearing on Iowa collective bargaining la - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Legislators plan public hearing on Iowa collective bargaining law on Monday

DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

Iowa legislators plan to hold a public hearing Monday night regarding the state's collective bargaining law.

It will begin at 6:00 p.m., with lawmakers allowed two hours of testimony. 

Because of the crowd size expected, there will be a live stream of the proceedings to an overflow room. 

Those interested in registering to speak or submitting comments can do so online

