The State of South Dakota is withholding payments to a company hired to upgrade the state's 911 emergency system.



NextGen Communications, Inc. started upgrading the system in 2015.



But, the Department of Public Safety says there's too many issues.



The monthly payment of $259,000 will be withheld until the company fixes the bugs.



The 911 system still works statewide.



The new technology was suppose to make it easier for call centers to share information.