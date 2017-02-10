Swimming serves as therapy for kids with asthma - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Swimming serves as therapy for kids with asthma

Posted:
(NBC News) -

A unique school in Denver, Colorado is helping kids with severe asthma breathe a little easier.

Swimming offers 11-year-old Kristian Jackson a welcome reprieve from severe asthma flare-ups.

"It feels tight, like everything's kind of blacking out, because it feels like I'm going to faint or something," he says.

The temperature at the indoor pool is kept around 90 degrees, creating warm, humid air...much different than the dry, cold air outside. 

Kristian's doctors at National Jewish Health say the humidity is key for improving lung function for those with asthma.

"We know that the kids with asthma are less likely to trigger their asthma attacks if they're in a really humid environment," says Dr. Tod Olin. 

Kristian says he can tell the difference in his lungs. 

"It feels like it strengthens them," he says.  "It really strengthens my muscles and it's also really fun."

The pool is actually part of Kristian's school, Morgridge Academy.  All of the students there have serious chronic illnesses like asthma.

"When you get them into that pool with that warm air, and teach them how to regulate their breathing, they can do a lot more with physical activity than they would be able to do otherwise," says instructor Jennifer McCullough.

Students at the Morgridge Academy also take medical classes to better educate the kids and their families about the illnesses.

