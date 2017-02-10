Northeast starts to dig out after snow storm - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Northeast starts to dig out after snow storm

Posted:
(NBC News) -

In the Northeast, one of the busiest travel corridors in the country is struggling in the face of the biggest snowstorm in the season and just a day after temperatures there soared into the sixties.

The fast moving storm packing powerful winds rolled in Thursday morning and dumped up to a foot of snow in some places.

The storm even became fatal after a doorman in Manhattan died after slipping and falling into a window while shoveling.

There was a ripple impact of misery across the country as more than 4,000 flights in and out of the region were canceled

