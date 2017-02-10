Northeast starts to dig out after snow storm

In the Northeast, one of the busiest travel corridors in the country is struggling in the face of the biggest snowstorm in the season and just a day after temperatures there soared into the sixties.



The fast moving storm packing powerful winds rolled in Thursday morning and dumped up to a foot of snow in some places.



The storm even became fatal after a doorman in Manhattan died after slipping and falling into a window while shoveling.



There was a ripple impact of misery across the country as more than 4,000 flights in and out of the region were canceled.