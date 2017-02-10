Fab, Spring-Like Friday in store

Our warming trend started yesterday, and I'm thinking today is the day that we've all been waiting for! A day in the 50s again...finally! Southerly to SW flow took over yesterday and that will be the trend right through our Friday. SW winds will be a bit breezy, sustained at about 10-20 mph pulling in that warmer air. Highs look to surge into the 50s to near 60° potentially across some of our southern and western neighborhoods under a mixture of clouds and sunshine. We'll see clouds start building in tonight out ahead of a front that is slated to move through tomorrow but a mild night is still in store with lows falling back towards 30°.

Northerly winds take back over tomorrow behind the front with temps falling back into the upper 40s. A few spotty showers are possible as the front makes it way through but precipitation will be light. We could see a few snow flakes mix in later on in the night as temperatures begin to cool. High pressure will then build in again for Sunday with breezy, NW flow ushering in a cooler day but still above average, staying in the lower 40s. As that ridge continues to build in, high pressure moves east bringing back in the warmth with highs near 50° for Monday under ample amounts of sun. We stay quiet and above average right through next week with highs in the low 40s rising into the upper 40s by Thursday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer