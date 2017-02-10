Police chase ends after going through four Siouxland counties

A police chase ended Thursday night after going through four counties and two states.

It began shortly after 5 p.m. in Yankton, South Dakota.

Police there say James Lee Colman and Jarvis Bason fled from the police.

The chase then proceeded into Nebraska.

It went through Cedar County and Knox County and into and Boyd County.

That is where the car was stopped by spike strips in Lynch, Nebraska.

Police say Coleman was the driver of the car. He is charged with multiple felonies including aggravated eluding, aggravated assault on an officer, parole absconder, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance

They say Bason was the passenger and is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and on a parole hold.

Several agencies were involved in the chase including: the Yankton Police Department, the Yankton County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska State Highway Patrol, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office, the Knox County Sheriff's Office, the Boyd County Sheriff's Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.