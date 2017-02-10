Triple threat of astronomical phenomena occurring tonight

We're closing out the workweek on a Spring-Like note but also a night with lots of space weather expected. We're looking at a triple threat of astronomical events to take place with the first being the Snow Moon. It's referred to as the "Snow" moon because it occurs in February which on average is the snowiest month for the United States. Next up, we have what is known as a Penumbral Eclipse which is set to happen at around 6:34. Now this eclipse will not be as drastic as a total lunar eclipse because it will only be crossing through the outer part of the Earth's shadow. The eclipse will take place for around 2 hours before we get a full sight of the moon again. Then last but not least is a glimpse of Comet 45P moving through the night sky. We will have some clouds to deal with tonight so it may be a little tough to view. If you are a night owl and you're up at 2 AM, that will be the time to view it zipping through the eastern sky. If you do happen to miss you will have to wait a bit for your next chance to view it. The next time it will cross Earth's atmosphere this close again will not be until 2022.