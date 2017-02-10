Hepar Bioscience responds to illegal dumping complaint

In the wake of allegations it illegally dumped contaminated wastewater, a North Sioux City, South Dakota business has responded.

A letter, dated January 26th, sent by the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources details the complaint against Hepar Bioscience.

It says Hepar allegedly released wastewater, which contained high levels of ammonia, into a nearby unlined pond, soil and a ditch that could lead to the Big Sioux River.

In a press release, issued Friday afternoon, Hepar Bioscience says it released clear, distilled water into that retention pond behind its facility from late 2016 through January of this year. The company said normally water doesn't flow out of the retention pond, but heavy rains in January forced the pond to overflow, and water to flow into a ditch.

Hepar characterized the ammonia as "a naturally-occurring substance" that is also in fertilizers and other ag product.

Hepar says there's no evidence the ammonia-containing water has harmed wildlife or the environment.

Hepar says it regrets the mistake, and has already begun work to remove the ammonia-containing water from the affected areas.