County Attorney: Sioux City officer-involved shooting justified - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

County Attorney: Sioux City officer-involved shooting justified

Posted:
By Keith Bliven, News Director
Connect
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

"It is my determination, that the shooting, in this case, was justified," said Woodbury County Attorney, P.J. Jennings.

Following a two-month investigation by state investigators, the Woodbury County Attorney has determined a fatal officer-involved shooting was justified.

This all started late on the evening of December 7, 2016.

Sioux City Police had pulled over 36-year-old Daniel Riedmann along Tri View Avenue for a routine traffic stop. 

A background check revealed Riedmann had a warrant out for his arrest and was considered armed and dangerous.

After refusing officers' instructions to open his locked car door, and show officers his hands, three-year police veteran Officer Dylan Grimsley opened fire, fatally injuring Riedmann.

Friday, the Woodbury County Attorney released the dashcam video of the incident.  WARNING: The video is not suitable for all audiences. Please use your own discretion.

Four shots were fired by Officer Grimsley, all four struck Reidmann. 

He was later pronounced dead at a Sioux City hospital. 

Woodbury County Attorney, Patrick Jennings, says video evidence from the police dashcam shows it was reasonable for Officer Grimsley to fire his weapon.

Jennings says Officer Grimsley felt his life, and the two other officers' lives, were in present danger when he chose to fire his weapon.

"The investigation revealed that it was only when Officer Grimsley could not see Reidmann's hands due to his continued aggressive movements inside the vehicle that Officer Grimsley felt that he was confronted with the need to use deadly force," said Jennings. 

A fully-loaded weapon, a 40-caliber Smith & Wesson, fell out of the vehicle when Riedmann was removed from the car.

A toxicology report shows Riedmann had methamphetamine, and amphetamines, in his system at the time of the incident.

Officer Dylan Grimsley has been with the Sioux City Police Department for three-years.

Grimsley returned to duty on January 7 after a mandated meeting with a psychologist, which is part of police policy.

KTIV's Mason Mauro contributed to this story. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.