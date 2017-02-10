County Attorney: Sioux City officer-involved shooting justified

"It is my determination, that the shooting, in this case, was justified," said Woodbury County Attorney, P.J. Jennings.

Following a two-month investigation by state investigators, the Woodbury County Attorney has determined a fatal officer-involved shooting was justified.

This all started late on the evening of December 7, 2016.

Sioux City Police had pulled over 36-year-old Daniel Riedmann along Tri View Avenue for a routine traffic stop.

A background check revealed Riedmann had a warrant out for his arrest and was considered armed and dangerous.

After refusing officers' instructions to open his locked car door, and show officers his hands, three-year police veteran Officer Dylan Grimsley opened fire, fatally injuring Riedmann.

Friday, the Woodbury County Attorney released the dashcam video of the incident. WARNING: The video is not suitable for all audiences. Please use your own discretion.

Four shots were fired by Officer Grimsley, all four struck Reidmann.



He was later pronounced dead at a Sioux City hospital.

Woodbury County Attorney, Patrick Jennings, says video evidence from the police dashcam shows it was reasonable for Officer Grimsley to fire his weapon.



Jennings says Officer Grimsley felt his life, and the two other officers' lives, were in present danger when he chose to fire his weapon.

"The investigation revealed that it was only when Officer Grimsley could not see Reidmann's hands due to his continued aggressive movements inside the vehicle that Officer Grimsley felt that he was confronted with the need to use deadly force," said Jennings.

A fully-loaded weapon, a 40-caliber Smith & Wesson, fell out of the vehicle when Riedmann was removed from the car.

A toxicology report shows Riedmann had methamphetamine, and amphetamines, in his system at the time of the incident.

Officer Dylan Grimsley has been with the Sioux City Police Department for three-years.

Grimsley returned to duty on January 7 after a mandated meeting with a psychologist, which is part of police policy.



KTIV's Mason Mauro contributed to this story.