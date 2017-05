The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino was definitely busy Friday morning.

Fans were waiting outside of the Rock Shop for Willie Nelson tickets to officially go on sale.

Big fans of the country music legend waited patiently in line to purchase their tickets.

Battery Park will be hosting the concert this summer on June 10th.

One fan explains why he's excited on going.

"Well, I, I like the old style twang country so, that's why I'm a Willie fan," said Doug Kingsbury.

The line stayed pretty steady Friday morning.

Rock Shop employees said they plan on seeing more fans throughout the day.